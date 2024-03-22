Barfiwala Flyover In Good Condition, No Need For Complete Demolition: VJTI Report

Find out the plan for merging with Gokhale Bridge below |

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has submitted a technical report addressing the misalignment issue between the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge and the CD Barfiwala Flyover in Andheri.

According to the report, the Barfiwala flyover's structural integrity remains intact, negating the need for complete demolition. Phase one of the merger, as outlined in the report, is projected to span 90 days. This report, dated March 19, was formally presented to the BMC.

The civic body had previously urged VJTI, on March 9, to find a prompt solution for aligning the two bridges without resorting to demolition.

VJTI's report highlights the viability of incorporating the existing Barfiwala flyover into the merging process, citing its robust structural condition and considerable remaining lifespan. Dr. Abhay Bambole, Dean of Infrastructure and Maintenance at VJTI, signed the report.

The initial phase of the plan involves constructing and opening the north side carriageway of the Gokhale bridge for traffic. To seamlessly integrate traffic from the Barfiwala flyover with that of the Gokhale Bridge, the last four spans of the latter will be raised and realigned to match the profile of the lifted spans.

The report emphasizes safety measures during the lifting process and outlines a contingency plan for replacing lD bearings and expansion joints if rendered ineffective. Phase I, involving the merging of the C.D. Barfiwala Bridge (North Side) with the Gokhale Bridge, is estimated to take approximately 90 days.

What led to the reconstruction?

Constructed in 2008, the Barfiwala Flyover originates from Juhu and links with the north-south arms of the old Gokhale Bridge, which dates back to 1960. The old Gokhale Bridge was demolished in 2022, replaced by a new bridge opened for vehicular use on February 26 of this year.

Due to railway guidelines necessitating an elevated height of six meters above the tracks, the BMC constructed the new Gokhale Bridge, resulting in the misalignment of its arms with the Barfiwala Flyover.