 Mumbai News: Bank Cheated In Gold Loan Transfer Scam, Cops Register Case
The company had received a call from the accused who claimed to be a businessman in urgent need of funds for his business and wished to transfer a gold loan.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dadar police station has registered a case against an individual for cheating under the pretense of transferring a gold loan from one bank to another.

The complainant, Kishore Sakthivel, 29, a manager at Rupee Capital Private Limited Company, alleged in his complaint that his company provides loans against gold. The company had received a call from the accused, Shailesh Suresh Gawli, who claimed to be a businessman in urgent need of funds for his business and wished to transfer a gold loan he had obtained from the Greater Bombay Co Op Society Limited Bank due to the bank's high interest rates.

Loan obtained against 560 gms of gold

During the verification of Gawli’s documents, it was discovered that he had obtained a loan of ₹22.66 lakh against 560 grams of gold. To transfer this loan, the accused demanded ₹22.65 lakh from them, which the company transferred and entered into an agreement.

Under the agreement, Gawli was required to deliver the 560 grams of gold to the company the following day. However, he failed to do so, claiming that he had already sold the gold to a goldsmith. Gawli assured the company that he would repay the money once he received the funds and later issued two cheques amounting to a total of ₹9 lakh rupees to the company.

However, Gawli had breached the agreement that stipulated he mortgage 560 grams of gold, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him for non-compliance with the terms of the agreement.

