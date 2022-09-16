e-Paper Get App
Indore: Another case against fraud woman SDM; had mortgaged a neighbour's gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh without her permission

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered another case against Neelam Parashar, who was arrested by the Crime Branch a few days back for duping several people of lakhs of rupees by posing as an SDM.

This time, she has been accused of taking ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh from a woman and mortgaging them with a bank without informing the owner.

The Tejaji Nagar police are investigating the case and the accused would be formally arrested soon.

Jagdish Waskel, a resident of Ramji Vatika 2, has lodged a complaint with the Tejaji Nagar police station that accused Neelam Parashar was his neighbour so relations between two families were good. Around five years ago, Neelam had taken some gold ornaments from Jagdish's wife, and she had returned them, so they trusted her.

On August 23, Neelam reached his place and she told his wife to give her ornaments as she had to attend a family function. Jagdish’s wife gave her ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh to Neelam. But this time she didn’t return her ornaments.

Jagdish informed the police that he came to know from newspapers that Neelam was arrested by the Crime Branch for fraud.

After seeing the news, the complainant made a phone call to Neelam but her mobile phone was switched off and her house was locked. He later reached the police station and registered a case against her.

The Tejaji Nagar police reached the Crime Branch to interrogate Neelam. She allegedly informed the Tejaji Nagar police that she had taken gold ornaments from Jagdish’s wife and she had mortgaged the ornaments in a bank in Vijay Nagar area for Rs 91,000.

The police contacted the bank officials and found the ornaments were there in the bank. The ornaments were identified by Jagdish and his wife. After that the police registered a case against Neelam.

