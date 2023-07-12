 Mumbai News: Bangladeshi National Arrested For Illegal Entry & Stay In India
The accused has been identified as Shahin Saidulrahman Khan (30), a Bangladeshi national residing at Nirmal Naka, Nalasopara. He was found to be working illegally in India.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai's MHB police apprehended a Bangladeshi national for allegedly illegally entering India and subsequently leasing accommodations using forged documents in Borivali West, on July 11.

The police have lodged a case against the individual at the MHB police station under the Foreign Nationals Act of 1946 and subsequently arrested him.

As a Bangladeshi national, he unlawfully entered and resided in India, having crossed the India-Bangladesh border without proper documentation for entry, bypassing the prescribed route set by the Government of India. He was discovered unlawfully present in Ganpat Patil Nagar on New Link Road.

The accused has been identified as Shahin Saidulrahman Khan (30), a Bangladeshi national residing at Nirmal Naka, Nalasopara. He was found to be working illegally in India.

article-image
