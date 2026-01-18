 Mumbai News: Bandra’s St. John The Baptist Chapel To Celebrate 73rd Feast On January 22
St. John the Baptist Chapel in Bandra will celebrate its 73rd annual feast on January 22. Kerala Catholics of the area have maintained the tradition since their forefathers’ time. The nine-day novena began on January 13, culminating in a morning Mass, community lunch, and evening procession with St. Sebastian’s statue, winding through local churches and Mount Mary Steps.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
​Mumbai: ​The St. John the Baptist Chapel, which gives its name to St John Baptist Road in Bandra and dates back to 1871, will observe its 73rd annual feast on January 22.

In a tradition started by Kerala Catholics living in the area, the feast at the chapel—located near the Mount Mary Steps—is celebrated with donations collected from candle sellers at St Michael's Church, Mahim. The nine-day prayers (novena) leading to the feast started on January 13.

​The annual feast brings together the community living in the area for the daily rosary novena held before the feast Mass at 8:00 am on Wednesday, followed by a community lunch and a large procession in the evening with the statue of St. Sebastian. Media consultant David Vaz said that the procession, accompanied by a band, winds its way to the Mount Mary Steps, then proceeds to St Francis of Assisi Church, and finally returns to the chapel. This has been organized by the Kerala Catholics of this area since their forefathers' time, said Vaz.

​Michael David, who is a member of the third generation to carry on the tradition, said that the feast is in honour of St. Sebastian, who is revered as a martyr by the Catholic Church. “The chapel was donated to Mount Carmel Church, but the feast is organised by Catholics from Kerala who live in the area. The feast has been funded by collections from the candle shops. In those days, donors would give one or two annas each,” said Michael.

​Vaz added, "Growing up as a child in this area brings back fond memories of these celebrations. When our area road is named after a chapel dedicated to St. John the Baptist, it is all the more special. People in our area come together to celebrate this joyous occasion."

