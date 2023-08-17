Mumbai News: Bandra Railway Police Lodge FIR Against 5 Unidentified Assailants in Assault Incident | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bandra Railway Police Station has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against five unknown individuals and others in relation to an alleged riot and assault on an individual. The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing hurt. This legal action follows the circulation of a video depicting a 16-year-old boy being attacked by a mob.

A shocking viral video has come to light of a mob beating a young man at Bandra station while the crowd is happily filming the incident. The young man, a Muslim, was travelling in a train with a young Hindu girl (allegedly a minor) when the mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ hit him… pic.twitter.com/eQgTIUjxtl — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 16, 2023

Investigation by Bandra Railway Police

The Bandra Railway Police are actively investigating the case in order to determine the identities of the individuals shown in the video. At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

According to police reports, the incident captured on video took place on July 21st. The footage, which has gained traction on social media platforms, displays a man attired in a red shirt being subjected to repeated slapping and assaults by the mob. This is despite the objections raised by a girl present at the scene.

The girl's fervent pleas of "Don't hit him" are tragically ignored, even as other individuals within the mob record videos of the incident. Additionally, voices can be heard informing the victim that the girl accompanying him is just 16 years old.

The video showcases a disturbing scene where a 16-year-old boy is being beaten by a mob while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)