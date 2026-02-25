Mumbai News: Bandra Man Held With ₹1.28 Lakh Worth Of Banned E-Cigarettes Near Depot

The Bandra Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing and attempting to distribute banned electronic cigarettes worth Rs.1.28 lakh near Bandra Depot in western Mumbai. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing and attempting to distribute banned electronic cigarettes worth Rs.1.28 lakh near Bandra Depot in western Mumbai.

Head Constable Files Complaint After Tip-Off from Confidential Informant

According to the police complaint filed by Police Head Constable Babasaheb Narhari Shelke, attached to Crime Branch Unit-9, the action was taken on the night of February 23 following specific intelligence received from a confidential informant.

Police officer of Unit 9 Sachin Puranik received information that a man would arrive near Dreamland Furniture, opposite Bandra Depot on Bandra Railway Station Road, carrying prohibited e-cigarettes for sale and distribution. Acting on the tip-off, a police team comprising Sub-Inspector Snehal Tamgave, Sub-Inspector Sujit Mhaisdhune, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kakade, Head Constable Shelke, and two panch witnesses laid a trap at the specified location.

Accused Identified as Mohd Kamaluddin Hussain Shaikh

At around 10.45 pm, the informant pointed out a suspect standing on the Footpath near Dreamland Furniture. The police team intercepted him and identified him as Mohd Kamaluddin Hussain Shaikh (42), a driver and resident of Sabooji Chawl No. 28, Dadabhai Road, Tappe Village, Mumbai.

During questioning, Shaikh admitted that he was carrying e-cigarettes in a khaki-coloured paper bag. Upon inspection, the police found 24 banned e-cigarettes of various foreign brands, including YOUTO Thanos 5000 Puffs, Elfbar Raya disposable pod devices, Elfbar Raya D3 Pro rechargeable disposable devices, and IGET Soul disposable pod devices, in different flavours such as Blueberry Ice, Watermelon Ice, Ribena Lychee, Mountain Spring Mint, and others.

Seized Items Valued at Rs 1.28 Lakh

The total value of the seized e-cigarettes was estimated at ₹1,28,500. The entire seizure process was documented through video and photographs using the government’s e-Sakshya application, and samples were sealed in the presence of panch witnesses for chemical analysis.

Police said the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the contraband. He was taken into custody along with the seized items, which were sealed as per procedure.

A case has been registered against Mohd Kamaluddin Hussain Shaikh at Bandra Police Station under Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019. Further investigation is underway.

