Mumbai News: Bandra Gymkhana Row Erupts Over Disputed Removal Of President Cheryl Misquitta Claims

Mumbai: A dispute has emerged at Bandra Gymkhana following conflicting claims regarding the removal of its president, Dr Cheryl Misquitta.

According to a notice issued by the Gymkhana and signed by honorary general secretary Theresa Aguiar, a resolution was passed at an Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EGM) held on Sunday, March 22 stating that Misquitta had been removed from the office of president with immediate effect.

However, in a separate communication addressed to members, Misquitta stated that she had received no official confirmation of such a resolution and had only learnt of the development through unverified WhatsApp forwards. She challenged the legality and validity of both the EGM notice and the meeting itself, alleging that it was arbitrary and beyond the powers conferred under the gymkhana’s rules.

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Misquitta further asserted that she had raised objections prior to the meeting through multiple correspondences and maintained that any resolution passed therein would have “no force or binding” on her position as a duly elected President. Describing the move as “ex-facie illegal” and lacking due process, she said she would disregard the purported notice and urged members to do the same.

The situation has created uncertainty within the Gymkhana, with both sides presenting opposing positions. As of now, no independent confirmation has been issued regarding the validity of the EGM proceedings or the leadership status at the institution.

Theresa Aguiar, member of the managing committee said that the EGM was held following a representation by nearly 500 members raising concerns over governance. "After detailed deliberations, a vote of no confidence in the President was passed with 352 votes in favour and none against, resulting in her removal from office," said Aguiar.

Misquitta said that an independent inquiry led by Justice Suresh C Gupte, a former Judge of the Bombay High Court, has concluded that the fiercely contested elections at the 7000-member Bandra Gymkhana on 28 September 2025, to elect its president and managing committee, were conducted in a proper and fair manner and the results declared are reliable and acceptable.

“This so-called EGM is illegal and any resolution claiming my removal as President is invalid. I have demanded full transparency, including minutes, voting records, and all related documents, to expose the truth behind this process," Misquitta added.

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