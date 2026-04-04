Mumbai News: Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust Claims ‘Anti-Pets’ Hoardings Were BMC-Installed; Civic Body Denies Role

Controversy grows at Bandra Bandstand after removal of hoardings restricting pet access and animal feeding | File Photo

Mumbai, April 4: Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed controversial hoardings at the Bandra Bandstand promenade following complaints from animal rights activists, the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT) has broken its silence.

In a detailed clarification, the Trust claimed that the signage – which prohibited the feeding of animals and restricted pet access – was installed by the civic body itself, not the residents' body.

The controversy erupted last month when activists flagged the hoardings as "illegal," alleging they were being used to intimidate pet owners and animal feeders by using BMC and Swachh Bharat Mission's logo in an unauthorised manner.

Following written complaints to the BMC and the police, the civic officials removed the structures. However, the BBRT has now hit back, asserting that the "No Feeding of Birds" and other regulatory signs were erected by the BMC in compliance with existing regulations and court directions.

BMC refutes Trust’s claims

However, a BMC official from the H/West ward refuted BBRT's claim and told The Free Press Journal that the hoardings were not put up by the civic body.

"If the hoardings were erected by us, we would not have removed them. We have recently put up a board informing people to not feed the birds, according to the High Court's direction," the official added.

Trust defends long-standing ‘No Pets’ policy

While the removal of the hoardings was seen as a victory by activists, the BBRT has doubled down on its long-standing 'No Pets' policy for the 1.1 km promenade. Despite accusations of being anti-animal, the Trust claimed that several of its members and trustees are pet owners.

"The restriction on pets is a long-standing practice of over two decades, based on practical challenges in a high-footfall public space," said Rusi Jabulee, the trust's secretary. The trust pointed out that several BMC-managed gardens across Mumbai follow similar restrictive policies.

Hygiene and safety concerns cited

In some of the reasons for maintaining the ban on pets and the restriction on feeding, BBRT alleged that pet waste is rarely cleared by owners or walkers, while leftover food from animal feeding creates a mess and attracts rodents.

"The promenade is heavily used by senior citizens, children, walkers and runners. There have been instances of pets behaving unpredictably, causing fear and discomfort to the users. This is a dense, open public space, not a controlled park environment, making enforcement very difficult," the trust stated.

Trust highlights its role in maintaining promenade

Defending its record, the BBRT highlighted its 20-year history of managing the promenade under significant constraints. It emphasised that its efforts have focused on preventing encroachments, controlling illegal hawking and preserving the scenic greenery of the iconic sea-facing stretch.

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"BBRT sees its role as that of a community body ensuring compliance, preventing nuisance, protecting infrastructure and safeguarding environment, and strives to perform this role, in coordination with the concerned government authorities, in the broader interest of the local residents and innumerable visitors," Jabulee added.

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