Mumbai News: Babulnath Temple Precinct Beautification To Begin Soon

Babulnath Temple Precinct Beautification To Begin Soon

Mumbai: After Mahalaxmi temple precinct beautification, the BMC has undertaken the project of precinct beautification of the iconic Babulnath temple. The historic temple located at Malabar Hill will have pathways developed, removal of stalls occupying the approach, lightings, building the compound wall etc. "The project cost is around Rs 8 crore, and we expect a tocken fund sanctioned in the upcoming budget. The project management consultancy has been appointed and basic design plan is ready," said a senior BMC official.

BMC 'D' Ward Execution

The work will be undertaken by the BMC's 'D' wards, under whose jurisdiction both Mahalaxmi and Babulnath temple fall. The work will start after the tender is floated and contractor is appointed, which will take a few months.

Historic Importance Highlighted

The Babulnath temple holds historic importance, and is known as one of Mumbai's oldest Shiva temple. The temple attracts large number of devotees on a daily basis, with maximum devotees visiting on Mahashivratri. It is believed that the temple dates back to 12th century, with rediscovered and rebuilt in the 18th century, making it a significant heritage site.

Mahalaxmi Phase 1 Progress

Meanwhile, the D ward is working to complete the phase 1 of the Mahalaxmi temple precinct beautification work, which costs around Rs 25 crore. The set deadline is before monsoon 2026. The work includes developing the access road with cobalt stones, installing heritage design pillars with display screens, illumination, realigning old stalls with new even design, decorative entrance arches and enhanced CCTC surveillance.

