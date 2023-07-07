Mumbai News: Avantika Chavan, CR's Sr. TC, Shines in Aquatics Championship, Grabs 3 Medals in Relay Events

Astha chowdary, Shivangi sharma ,Kanya Nair and Avantika Chawan | FPJ

Avantika Chavan, a senior ticket collector deployed at CSMT station of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, made a significant splash at the recently concluded Senior National Aquatics Championship 2023 held in Hyderabad from July 2 to July 5. Avantika's exceptional performance and unwavering dedication led her to secure two silver medals and one bronze medal in three thrilling relay events, showcasing her remarkable talent in the water.

In the highly competitive 4x100 mix freestyle relay event, Avantika joined forces with her teammates, Shivangi Sharma and Astha Chowdhary, Junior Clerks from the North Frontier Railway, and Kanya Nair, a Junior Ticket Collector from Western Railway. "Together, they displayed remarkable synchrony and coordination, earning a well-deserved silver medal. Their outstanding performance left spectators and fellow competitors in awe of their skill and determination," said an official of CR.

"Continuing her impressive display, Avantika played a pivotal role as a member of the 4x100 freestyle women's relay team for the Indian Railways. Her exceptional speed and endurance were vital in securing another silver medal for the team, further highlighting her prowess in the pool" he said.

Avantika's talent and dedication were once again evident during the 4x100 medley women's relay event. Collaborating with her fellow swimmers, Avantika and her teammates showcased their expertise in various swimming strokes, ultimately clinching a bronze medal.

Expressing her gratitude, Avantika attributed her success to the unwavering support and guidance of her teammates, coaches, and the Central Railway. She emphasized the significance of teamwork and perseverance in achieving personal goals, inspiring aspiring athletes across the nation.

Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passengers Marketing) of Central Railway, praised Avantika's achievements, commending her multitasking skills and dedication. Pandey stated, "Avantika's accomplishments at the Senior National Aquatics Championship 2023 serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country. Her ability to excel in her professional role while pursuing her passion for swimming showcases her remarkable multitasking skills and dedication."

CR praises Avantika for her achievements

Pandey further added, "Central Railway and the Mumbai Division take immense pride in Avantika's achievements. Her success is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for our employees to excel in various fields."

"As Avantika Chavan returns to her duties as a senior ticket collector at CSMT, she carries a well-deserved sense of accomplishment and the admiration of her colleagues. Her remarkable achievements in swimming will undoubtedly continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams with determination and passion, both in and outside of their professional lives," said a fellow ticket collector of Avantika.

"Avantika's outstanding performance at the Senior National Aquatics Championship 2023 highlights the remarkable talents that can be found within the railway community. Her success serves as a testament to the fact that individuals can excel in their careers while pursuing their passions outside of work, inspiring everyone to strive for excellence in all aspects of life," he added.