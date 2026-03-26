Mumbai News: Audi Driver Booked For Rash Driving After Crashing Into Government Vehicle Near Altamount Road | VIDEO

Audi Driver Booked For Rash Driving After Crashing Into Government Vehicle Near Altamount Road |

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police Station has registered an FIR against a 60-year-old man for rash and negligent driving after he allegedly rammed his car into a government jammer vehicle and other cars on Altamount Road. The accused has been identified as Ram Avadh Pyarelal Rajbhar (60). The incident took place on March 25, at around 4:13 pm near the Lodha Altamount Building.

According to Gamdevi police, the accused was driving a metallic grey Audi at high speed, allegedly ignoring road conditions and driving recklessly. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a government jammer car assigned to the complainant, as well as other vehicles in the vicinity, thereby endangering the lives of people present at the spot. The accused also sustained injuries in the incident.

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Police sources further revealed that the Audi car involved in the accident is registered in the name of a woman, Asmita Thakker. The accused driver, however, was a temporary replacement driver hired only for the day. Based on the complaint filed by Sachin Balasaheb Phad (40), an FIR has been registered under Sections 281, 125, and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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