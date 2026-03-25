IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions In Mumbai, Thane, Raigad As Fourth Heatwave Hits Region

After reeling under the fourth heatwave of the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow alert for Hot and Humid conditions for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad. | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: After reeling under the fourth heatwave of the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow alert for Hot and Humid conditions for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad. The warning was issued on Wednesday and is valid till 8.30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature in the region has been consistently above 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature has soared up to 25 degrees Celsius.

City Heat Spots

As per IMD’s automated local weather stations, on Wednesday in Mumbai, Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) recorded the highest 36.2 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature, followed by Vikhroli at 36.0 degrees Celsius, Vidyavihar at 35.0 degrees Celsius, Byculla at 34.1 degrees Celsius, Bandra at 34.0 degrees Celsius, Dahisar at 33.8 degrees Celsius and Chembur at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

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As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will mainly clear and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 36 degrees and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rains in Interior Maharashtra

Meanwhile, several districts of the interiors of Maharashtra have been issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. The districts which are expected to receive rains this week include Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Nanded, Latur and the entire Vidharbha region.

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