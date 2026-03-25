Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders 15-Day Deadline For Clock Tower Designs At Four Key Check Nakas

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde | File Photo

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde has instructed civic officials to finalize and submit design layouts for landmark gateway clock towers at Dahisar, Vashi, Airoli, and Mulund check nakas within the next 15 days. She added that priority will be given to the Airoli gateway project, and once it is successfully executed, the remaining three projects will follow.

Mayor’s Vision: Proposal First Tabled After Election

After being elected as Mayor of Mumbai, Tawde first proposed the construction of clock towers and gateways at four check nakas. Her proposal has also been allocated a provision in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget for the financial year 2026–27. On Wednesday, Tawde held a review meeting at the BMC headquarters to assess the progress of the project.

During the meeting, Tawde said, “I completed inspections of these locations earlier this month. The administration should prepare a project plan for constructing the clock towers within 15 days. I am exploring funding through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and once the final plans are submitted, the funds will be released.” She added that leveraging alternative funding sources could help the municipal corporation save public funds. Furthermore, once the gateway and surrounding area development projects are implemented, they are expected to enhance the corporation’s revenue.

Commercial Hubs

Tawde also stated that these check nakas will be transformed into commercial and entertainment hubs for citizens, as well as relaxation zones for passengers in transit. Each hub will feature shopping malls, banquet halls, restaurants, food courts, auditoriums, and art galleries. The transit zones will include hotels, eateries, ticketing centers, and facilities for seamless transfers between private vehicles, waterways, and metro services.

The BMC used to collect octroi duty on vehicles entering or exiting the city through check nakas. However, after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, octroi was abolished, leaving these check nakas vacant, covering a total area of around 43 acres. The civic body had earlier announced plans to redevelop them into integrated transportation and commercial hubs.

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