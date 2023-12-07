 Mumbai News: Arjun Kandhari Appointed As Maharashtra Core Committee Member Of Yuva Sena
Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Arjun Kandhari has been appointed as a Maharashtra Core Committee Member of Yuva Sena. Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and M.P Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Yuva Sena's Working President Purvesh Sarnaik, General Secretary Rahul Kanal and Ameya Ghole, Yuva Sena has released a Core Committee list.

This committee is dedicated to engaging youth in building strategic operations and playing an integral role in the future of Maharashtra politics. The Core Committee aims to attract youth votes in Maharashtra and includes family members of prominent political figures in the state.

During the Executive meeting of Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Arjun Kandhari was appointed as a Core Committee Member of Yuva Sena. With the upcoming 2024 elections, the CM wing has called for this strategic move.

Rahul Kanal Congratulates Kandhari

Rahul Kanal of Shiv Sena expressed his congratulations to Arjun Kandhari, stating that having educated youth actively participate in politics is a positive sign. He thanked Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shindeji and Dr. Shrikant Shindeji for providing a platform for fresh educated youth in politics. Kanal expressed confidence that Arjun will contribute effectively to the organization and the city of Mumbai.

Arjun Kandhari, known for his prominent real estate background, has a reputation for social work and has initiated various activities for the growth and upliftment of the local community. He is also an integral part of several Sindhi associations in Mumbai.

Mumbai News: Arjun Kandhari Appointed As Maharashtra Core Committee Member Of Yuva Sena

Mumbai News: Arjun Kandhari Appointed As Maharashtra Core Committee Member Of Yuva Sena

