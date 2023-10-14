Mumbai News: ANC Busts Drug Racket in Juhu; 4 Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹1.18 Cr | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bandra unit of Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested four people and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore from them. Police is looking for another accused in this case. The drugs seized were of high quality and were being sold to young boys and girls.

According to information received from ANC, officers of Bandra Unit were patrolling the Juhu area at 9.15 pm on Wednesday when they saw a suspicious person roaming there in front of Amritlal Wadi. As the ANC officials approached to interrogate him, the man tried to run away and was subsequently caught.

1700 grams of Charas and 750 grams of Hydro Ganja seized

The man identified as one Sachin Kiran Nande (33) was searched, and caught with 200 grams of Charas. Interrogation from Nande led the ANC team to three other accused who were involved in the supply of drugs.

Nande revealed that he got the hashish from a person named Carrington Diabrio (33) who runs a soda shop in Juhu.

ANC seized two mobile phones from Diabrio and found that he was in contact with a person named Harshad Parulekar (44). Diabrio told that he had given the drugs to Parulekar to keep. ANC officials then took Diabrio to Parulekar's house.

Upon reaching Parulekar's house and interrogating him, he revealed that Diabrio and one of his associates had given him charas and Hydro Ganja to keep. Parulekar had hidden the drugs given by Diabrio in a house in Juhu itself. There, the ANC seized 600 grams of Charas and 950 Hydro Ganja.

ANC also seized 900 grams of hashish from Diabrio's house. Diabrio had given 300 grams of Charas to Nico Gonsalves who was also arrested by the ANC.

A total of 1700 grams of Charas and 750 grams of Hydro Ganja have been recovered from these four persons. The total value of the drugs is Rs 1.18 crore. Police is looking for another accused in this case.

ANC Mumbai has registered a total of 86 cases in the year 2023 in which 174 drug supplier have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 38 crore have been recovered from them.

