Mumbai News: Amid Rising Air Pollution In City, BMC Sends Stop Work Notice To 2 RMC Plants In Malad

Mumbai : The BMC's P North ward has sent a stop work notice to two readymix concrete (RMC) plants in Malad on Tuesday. The plants failed to comply with the civic guidelines to control air-pollution. The notice sent to the owner of the plant directs to stop the execution of said work and submit permission approved by the competent authority in favour of the erection within 24 hours. Failing which the plant will be pulled down and all the materials, machinery, equipment, devices or articles used will be removed from the site.

The BMC has issued 27 guidelines for construction sites and infrastructure projects to curb rising air-pollution. In the last two weeks, the Development Plan department has sent notices to 6,690 construction sites informing them to carry out the necessary measures to prevent air pollution on their sites. While 941 notices have been sent by the 24 administrative wards across the city. On Tuesday, the designated official of P North ward visited the RMC plants and found them violating the BMC's guidelines. A stop work notice was immediately issued to the two plants also informing the local police station.

The notice has been sent by P North ward to the owner/occupier of the RMC plant (FPJ has copies of both the notices) next to Omkar Altamonte Tower on Western Express highway and Owner/Occupier Mr/Mrs. Raheja Residency, Opp Shila Raheja Garden, Raheja complex Dindoshi, Malad east under section 351, 352, 352 A and 354 A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. "We have warned the owner/occupier of the plant to stop the activity of RMC plant immediately or they will have to submit permission approved by the competent authority in favour of the execution of the said work within 24 hours to P North ward," said a civic official.

The notice states that, "if the owner fails to produce the permission approved by the competent authority, then the execution of the said work will be removed from the site, at your risk and cost, without further notice. It should also be noted that the police officers are being directed to remove all persons directing or carrying out the said erection of buildings or execution of work." Last week T ward had sent a stop work notice to two construction sites in Mulund.

