Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai: Amid sharp criticism from opposition parties, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar took charge of his new office in the BMC headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting spaces of other parties were shut following a scuffle between the rival Sena factions in December 2022.

On his first day at the office located in the standing committee hall, Kesarkar heard public grievances. Trushna Vishwasrao and Amey Ghole, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who have now joined the Shinde group, were also present at the hearing. The meeting continued for an hour while the minister noted the problems shared by the citizens.

Mumbai's Guardian Ministers get new offices this year

In July this year, suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was allotted a cabin, irking opposition parties, who are averring that the ruling parties have encroached upon the BMC. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said, “Earlier, it was Lodha and now Kesarkar has encroached upon an office in the BMC headquarters. They (ruling parties) have nothing to do with citizens' problems, rising inflation and unemployment.” They don't want democracy and elections, but want to run a dictatorship. The BMC is operating beyond the boundaries defined by the act, she charged.

Kesarkar refutes allegations

Refuting the allegations, Kesarkar said, “Since the BMC's term has ended, there is no space for corporators. In the absence of an elected body, it is necessary to have better coordination between government agencies. As a guardian minister, I can come to meet people and will find solutions to their problems. I am not interfering in the BMC's affairs.”

