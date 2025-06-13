 Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says RTI Activist Samir Zaveri
RTI activist Samir Zaveri has raised serious concerns about the lack of emergency medical services at Central Railway’s suburban stations. However, Central Railway disagrees with Zaveri’s allegations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Samir Zaveri Flags Lack of Ambulances on Central Railway Line | Representational Image

Mumbai: RTI activist Samir Zaveri has raised serious concerns about the lack of emergency medical services at Central Railway’s suburban stations. However, Central Railway disagrees with Zaveri’s allegations.

"There are ambulances kept where space is available. On many stations there are contracts made with nearby hospital with adequate facilities to provide treatment to any person who is enjoyed or has suffered any kind of anomali on the station premises" said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

"There are approximately 15 suburban stations on the Central Railway (CR) that currently have 108 ambulances parked, out of nearly 100 stations. However, as per the High Court's guidelines, every suburban railway station in Mumbai must be equipped with an ambulance, an emergency medical room, and a doctor on-site," alleged Zaveri.

Zaveri pointed out the stark disparity between the Central and Western Railway zones. "In contrast, every suburban station on the Western Railway line from Churchgate to Virar has a 108 ambulance with a doctor available round the clock. Therefore, it is imperative that Central Railway complies with the High Court's directives and ensures similar emergency medical services are made available at each of its suburban stations without further delay," he added.

"According to information obtained through an RTI filed with the Railway Police, Mumbai, a total of 1,533 people died and 1,655 were injured on the Mumbai suburban section of Central Railway alone in 2024" future adding Zaveri.

