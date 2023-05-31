 Mumbai News: After tiff with senior, cop consumes disinfectant in an attempt to end life
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Mumbai: An assistant police inspector (API) allegedly consumed disinfectant after a heated argument with his senior at the Ghatkopar police station. The incident took place on Monday night when API Balkrishna Nanekar had a heated exchange with the senior inspector and demanded to know why he had not been relieved despite his transfer to Pune three months ago.

Angry over senior's act, API consumes disinfectant

To this, the senior inspector asked him to clear pending files if he wished to be relieved. Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises. On-duty officers rushed him to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. Speaking about the incident, a senior officer said, 'There was some argument between the officer and the senior police inspector of Ghatkopar police station. We are verifying the facts.”

No case has been registered in this regard.

