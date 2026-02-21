Mumbai News: After Residents’ Protest, Installation Of 35 LED Ad Boards At Carter Road Halted

Protest by Bandra residents leads to temporary halt of LED advertising board installation along Carter Road Promenade amid environmental and regulatory concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: After protests by local residents, work on the installation of 35 LED advertising boards on the Carter Road promenade seafront in Bandra West has been halted for seven days. However, residents claim that although officially the work is halted, the situation on the ground is contradictory.

“On Friday evening, when we questioned the workers, they had no clue. They continued installing the metal base for the poles. When orders are given to halt the work for a week until all permissions are checked, the work should have stopped immediately,” said Naazish Shah, a resident and activist from Bandra.

The land belongs to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), and officials conducted a site inspection on Friday morning.

Residents cite CRZ, environmental and policy concerns

The action comes a week after residents of Bandra raised strong objections to the 35 LED ad boards, alleging that the BMC had granted permission to the contractor without due application of mind.

They flagged serious Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and environmental concerns, a total loss of aesthetics, and demanded that the work be stopped immediately. Apart from environmental and aesthetic concerns, they also questioned whether the project meets all the criteria of the BMC's latest Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2025.

The locals also met the local MLA and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, who directed the MMB and the BMC to verify all permissions. A face-off emerged between Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, who said that an NOC had not been given by the MMB for the work, and the BMC, which stated that it allowed the work only after receiving an NOC from the MMB.

A BJP office-bearer said on Friday, “The work has been halted for the next seven days. All permissions will be checked and all residents’ queries will be answered.”

Legal notice served to BMC, MMB

Meanwhile, on February 16, a legal notice was served to the Assistant Commissioner, H-West Ward, BMC, and the Chief Executive Officer, MMB, by activist and NCP (SP) karyakarta Furkan Shaikh.

The notice stated that the installation of commercial LED hoardings is illegal, amounts to commercialisation of a public promenade, and poses a threat to public safety and the environment. Seven days’ time has been given to the authorities to respond.

The Carter Road Promenade, stretching approximately 1.2 kilometres along the open seafront, is an iconic public space created through a citizens’ initiative with the support of public funds. M/s Star Electric was awarded the contract for erecting 35 LED/digital advertising boards of size 5 ft x 8 ft (back-to-back) on the seafront, which has triggered the uproar.

