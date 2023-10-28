Mumbai News: After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant

After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant | File Photo

Mumbai: After scrapping three tenders for various reasons, the BMC will finally appoint a consultant for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Malad. Interestingly, the project having a daily processing capacity of 454 million litres already took off in July 2022. Whereas, the consultant's appointment comes after a gap of 15 months. The BMC will shell out Rs47.48 crore as consultation fees, but the amount, including GST and other charges, comes to around Rs47.78 crore.

3 tenders floated between 2019 & 2023

The previous three tenders were floated between 2019 and 2023. The first tender was bagged by the Tata Consultancy Services, however, the civic body had to cancel the process as the firm was already providing services to three other civic projects. The second tender was won by the ILF consulting company, but it was scrapped owing to lapses in the presentation process. The winner of the third tender and the reason for nixing the process wasn't specified.

On July 14, the BMC issued a fourth tender which was bagged by the Stoop Consultant Private Limited as it quoted a bid of Rs33.89 crore. The amount is 21.87% less than the estimated price of the project. Following the directives