 Mumbai News: After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant

Mumbai News: After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant

The previous three tenders were floated between 2019 and 2023.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
After 3 Tenders, BMC Finally Zeroes In On STP Consultant | File Photo

Mumbai: After scrapping three tenders for various reasons, the BMC will finally appoint a consultant for the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Malad. Interestingly, the project having a daily processing capacity of 454 million litres already took off in July 2022. Whereas, the consultant's appointment comes after a gap of 15 months. The BMC will shell out Rs47.48 crore as consultation fees, but the amount, including GST and other charges, comes to around Rs47.78 crore. 

3 tenders floated between 2019 & 2023

The previous three tenders were floated between 2019 and 2023. The first tender was bagged by the Tata Consultancy Services, however, the civic body had to cancel the process as the firm was already providing services to three other civic projects. The second tender was won by the ILF consulting company, but it was scrapped owing to lapses in the presentation process. The winner of the third tender and the reason for nixing the process wasn't specified. 

On July 14, the BMC issued a fourth tender which was bagged by the Stoop Consultant Private Limited as it quoted a bid of Rs33.89 crore. The amount is 21.87% less than the estimated price of the project. Following the directives 

Read Also
‘BMC Was Mute On Chandivali Encroachments,’ Says Mandeep Singh Makkar, Founder Of Chandivali...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

Mumbai News: Man Acquitted After Five Years In Prison For Lack Of Evidence In Counterfeit Currency...

Mumbai News: Man Acquitted After Five Years In Prison For Lack Of Evidence In Counterfeit Currency...

Mumbai News: Man With Rare Blood Group Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery At Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai News: Man With Rare Blood Group Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery At Lilavati Hospital

'Inadequate Infrastructure Main Reason For Death Of Critical Patients' MSLI Survey

'Inadequate Infrastructure Main Reason For Death Of Critical Patients' MSLI Survey

Mumbai News: Plea In HC Seeks Steps To Curb Air Pollution In City

Mumbai News: Plea In HC Seeks Steps To Curb Air Pollution In City