Mumbai News: Advocate's Phone Stolen On Vistara Flight From Singapore; Police Case Filed After Receiving 'No Help' From Airline | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered an FIR against an unknown individual who stole a mobile phone belonging to Avinash Hari Phatangare, a 48-year-old advocate residing in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, while he was on a Vistara Airlines flight from Singapore to Mumbai.

Details On The Incident

Phatangare reportedly alleged that Vistara Airlines had assured him that after the flight landed at Mumbai airport, they would inspect all passengers' bags and scrutinise any suspicious individuals, but the airline failed to fulfill this promise.

Recounting the incident to Mid-day, Phatangare said, “I was returning from a tour in Singapore on flight number UK-108 on May 22 to Mumbai with Vistara Airlines. Around 10:30 PM, I checked my phone, which I had placed in the front seat back cover. I fell asleep for a while, and when I woke up, I discovered my phone was missing.”

Search Efforts & Airline Response

Phatangare searched the aeroplane for his phone but could not find it. He informed the cabin crew about the theft and raised suspicions about a particular passenger. The cabin crew assured him that upon landing, their security team would check all passengers' bags and detain any suspicious passengers for questioning.

However, after the flight landed, the passengers started deplaning and despite Phatangare's request, the cabin crew did not stop them to conduct a search for the stolen phone. The airline did not inform the police as Phatangare had requested.

Police Case Filed, Investigation Underway

Frustrated by the lack of assistance from the airline, Phatangare decided to file a complaint with the Sahar police. This led to the registration of an FIR against the unknown individual who stole his mobile phone.

A police officer confirmed to Mid-day that they have registered an FIR against an unknown individual for stealing a mobile phone from a passenger on an aeroplane. The FIR has been registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe has been initiated, he further stated.