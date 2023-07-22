Mumbai News: Advisory Issued To Prevent Leptospirosis Cases

Representative Image | File Image

Mumbai: The BMC has directed all medical health officers to take necessary measures and create public awareness to control leptospirosis. This comes after unprecedented heavy downpour this week, resulting in water logging and flooding.

97 cases recorded last month

The city has already recorded 97 cases last month and 104 within over a fortnight this month. Health experts have warned against higher lepto cases, besides other monsoon ailments from next week. Citizens have also been advised against self-medication.

Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that there are chances people have waded through muddy water mingled with drain water due to water logging. Those with cuts and wounds are more likely to contract leptospirosis and should seek medical advice within 24 to 72 hours, besides taking preventative medication, he said.

Executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah appealed for necessary precautions as cases of dengue, leptospirosis and malaria are rising. She said all BMC hospitals are well equipped with medication for monsoon ailments.

Dr Shah said, “In the advisory, we have asked people to avoid wading through stagnant water. In case of exposure to bacterial pathogens, people should take prophylactic treatment (such as doxycycline/ azithromycin) as per medical advice.”