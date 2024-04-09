Mumbai News: Actor Salman Khan's Meeting With BJP Leader Ashish Shelar Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections Sparks Speculation

X

City BJP president and Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar's meeting Salman Khan on Sunday has triggered speculation that the actor may campaign for the party in the upcoming elections. Shelar, who is also a Bandra resident, drove down to Salman's house on Carter Road and held discussions over lunch with the actor, the latter's father and screenwriter Salim Khan and actress of yesteryears Helen.

Ashish Shelar's Meeting With Salman Khan

Shelar claimed that he met the actor to be apprised about the social work he is doing. However, many found it difficult to believe that a senior BJP leader would called on the actor in the midst of the election campaign only to be briefed about the latter's social work.

Bollywood's Role In Upcoming Elections

When contacted by FPJ, Shelar categorically denied that Salman would be campaigning for his party. Salman is known for his proximity to PM Narendra Modi. When the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat Salman had flown kites in Ahmedabad along with him during Makarsankranti festival. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) is already employing actor Govinda for the poll campaign. The BJP has fielded at least three Bollywood celebrities, including Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil for the upcoming elections.