Mumbai News: Activist Flags Delay In Pre-Monsoon Drain Desilting Across City; Urges Immediate Action

Activist Anil Galgali raises concerns over delays in pre-monsoon drain cleaning work across Mumbai as the monsoon season approaches | X/@mybmc (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 13: With March already underway, pre-monsoon drain cleaning—usually scheduled to begin on March 1—has yet to start at several locations across Mumbai, raising concerns among residents about potential waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon.

Questions raised over delay

Now that elected representatives, including the Mayor and corporators, have assumed office following the end of the administrator’s rule, questions are being raised about the reasons behind the delay, said activist Anil Galgali.

Call for immediate action

Galgali stated that if contractors are not available or if there is a delay in the tendering process, the municipal corporation should carry out the drain cleaning work through its own staff.

This will not only help save public money but will also ensure better quality of work.

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The activist demanded that the civic administration take an immediate decision and start the drain cleaning work across Mumbai without further delay.

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