Mumbai Monsoon Prep: BMC May Use Own Staff For Mithi River Desilting As Contractors Show No Interest

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde reviews pre-monsoon desilting plans as the BMC considers deploying its own staff for Mithi River cleaning | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 13: This year, the BMC may begin desilting work on the Mithi River using its own staff and machinery if no contractor expresses interest.

The critical situation has arisen due to contractors' lack of interest in the recent tender floated for Mithi River desilting. The tender has now been extended till March 17, relaxing the norms.

The developments were informed by the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde, who chaired an important meeting with the civic administration on pre-monsoon works, primarily focusing on stormwater drain (SWD) desilting.

She stressed that corporators will be the third eye to ensure pre-monsoon works are done on time and prevent flooding in Mumbai during heavy rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

Tender norms relaxed

“We have relaxed the norms so that a contractor without desilting experience can also apply now. In case no contractor comes ahead, we will have no option but to use our staff and machinery to start the desilting work. April 1 is the latest date by which the desilting of Mithi should start; otherwise, adequate work won’t be completed before the monsoon hits Mumbai,” said a senior BMC officer.

The desilting of the Mithi River takes 85 to 90 days.

Importance of Mithi River desilting

Mithi River, which flows through several low-lying and flood-prone areas such as Kurla, LBS Road and Chunabhatti, is a crucial stormwater drain in Mumbai. Clearing the silt from the river is considered essential to avoid flooding during the monsoon.

However, after the Mithi River desilting scam, following which an enquiry is underway on the contractors and civic officials by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police, the BMC was forced to discontinue the appointment of contractors and a new tender was floated for this year.

The civic body also reduced the silt to be removed and the tender cost by nearly 50%.

Corporators to monitor pre-monsoon works

The Mayor also said that it is not only the administration that will work, but corporators will also be on the ground visiting work sites.

“Our ground visits and inspections will begin on Saturday. The administration should work hand-in-hand with the public representatives, and citizen participation is equally important.

“I have given my suggestions to the SWD department to install digital boards near every nullah giving information about the drain, like its length and status of desilting, which will be helpful for the citizens. Also, a site engineer/officer should be appointed in every area to provide information on both SWD and road works.

“Any passing away of responsibility will not be entertained, and citizens should get answers to queries regarding every pre-monsoon work carried out across the city,” Tawde said.

Leader of the House backs crackdown on contractors

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said, “We want to break the racket of the contractors. The contractors have taken advantage in the past, which will not be tolerated anymore. The Mahayuti has promised Mumbaikars to give a corruption-free, action-mode BMC.”

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Mayor’s suggestions for pre-monsoon works

● Install digital displays at every nullah giving information and spot photos of the work completed

● Appoint a site engineer/officer in every ward to give citizens information on both SWD and road works; lack of coordination will not be tolerated

● Use deodorant spray and cover drains immediately after the silt is removed

● Ensure transportation of silt within 48 hours

● Conduct monthly meetings and submit regular reports by the administration

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