BMC Begins Premonsoon Desilting; BJP Corporator Seeks White Paper On Mithi River

Mithi River | (Representational pic) FPJ

Mumbai: In the second standing committee, since it's formation post BMC elections held on Wednesday, serious concerns were raised regarding the desilting work of the Mithi River, and other major drains across Mumbai, which is directly linked to Mumbai's flood control system. Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Vipin Sharma informed that the desilting of drains has begun at several places across Mumbai from March 5, however, tendering is in process for contractor appointment Mithi River and M West ward.

BJP corporator and standing commitee member Tejinder Singh Tiwana over 40% reduction in the Mithi River desilting and reduction of tender cost from Rs 48 crore to Rs 29.5 crore. Demanding a white paper on Mithi River desilting work, Tiwana said, "If removing 40% less silt this year is sufficient to prevent flooding, then on what scientific basis were such large desilting estimates made in previous years? A White Paper covering the last ten years of desilting work should be presented before the House."

Other members of the standing committee demanded from the administration to specify the locations the premonsoon desilting work has begun from March 5, and ensure that work is completed before time in case the monsoon arrive before time like 2025.

Sharma said that the BMC has decided to complete 80% of the desilting work before monsoon, 10% during monsoon and 10% post monsoon. The administration has been told by the committee to ensure removed silt is not dumped roadsides and is collected the next day.

While desilting will begin March 1 in 22 of 24 wards across Mumbai, the crucial clean-up of the Mithi River and works in M East and M West hang in the balance. The earlier contract was scrapped after contractors landed in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and were blacklisted by the civic body. The BMC will now issue a fresh tender—leaving the river’s desilting delayed and uncertain.

Last year, a Rs 90 crore contract was split among three contractors, but work was disrupted: two face criminal cases, and Bhumika Transport was blacklisted for poor performance in M East and M West wards.

