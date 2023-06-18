Mumbai News: Accused’s plea for permission for IVF rejected

Byculla jail | File Image

Mumbai: The plea of a woman constable, an accused in the custodial death case of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye – who had approached the sessions court seeking permission to undergo in vitro fertilisation (IVF) while in custody – is rejected.

The 2017 crime

The accused had made the plea by appearing in person before the court. The court had called for the response from the prosecution on the plea. Six women police persons have been in custody since mid-2017 for the murder of Shetye, a convict serving a life imprisonment in the Byculla prison. Shetye was brutally beaten by Byculla jail’s jailor and her five subordinates on June 23, 2017.

The provocation was her complaint about missing eggs and bread loaves in the ration. Shetye died in JJ Hospital where she was taken later for treatment. The women police are charged with Indian Penal Code provisions for murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, criminal intimidation and common intention.