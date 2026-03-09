Mumbai News: Abhinav Nagar Residents Protest Against SGNP Forest Conservator Over Alleged Unauthorised Construction, Demolition Drives

Residents of Abhinav Nagar stage a protest demanding action against alleged arbitrary decisions by a forest official linked to Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File Photo

Mumbai, March 9: Residents of Abhinav Nagar staged a protest on Monday against the alleged arbitrary functioning of forest conservator Anita Patil attached to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Allegations of unauthorised construction

Local citizens from the upscale Abhinav Nagar locality, which lies adjacent to the national park, accused the official of allowing an unauthorised construction of around 2,250 square feet on their land through official orders. The protest was joined by municipal corporator Raj Surve, who supported the residents’ demands for action.

Locals and tribal residents raise concerns

The agitation reflects growing resentment among locals and tribal residents in the area, who alleged that since assuming charge, Patil’s functioning has created widespread dissatisfaction over the past few months.

Tribal families who have lived in the area for several years claimed that demolition drives were carried out against their homes despite them possessing documents and proof of residence.

The action had earlier triggered tension in the locality, and a stone-pelting incident was also reported during the unrest.

Livelihood concerns raised by residents

Protesters further alleged that restrictions have been imposed on vehicles used by locals who earn their livelihood by providing services to tourists visiting the park. They said the restrictions have affected the income of several families who depend on tourism-related activities and have loans to repay.

Demand for government intervention

Residents warned that the situation could worsen if their grievances remain unresolved. They demanded that the state government intervene in the matter and take immediate steps to address the issues.

The protesters urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to look into the allegations and find an appropriate solution at the earliest. They cautioned that a larger agitation would be launched if action is not taken soon.

