Mumbai News: ABC Probes Corruption Allegations Against BMC Officials In C Ward

The Mumbai Unit of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday made inquires with the officials of the Buildings & Factories department of C Ward of the BMC, agency officials said.

According to the officials, the probe was initiated after a complaint was received against two officials of the BMC from C Ward alleging corruption. Based on the complaint, the ACB team made inquires with the officials at Gol Masjid area in South Mumbai.

"As of now, the FIR has not been registered hence we will not be able to share much details," an official said.