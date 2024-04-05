 Mumbai News: ABC Probes Corruption Allegations Against BMC Officials In C Ward
"As of now, the FIR has not been registered hence we will not be able to share much details," an official said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Unit of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday made inquires with the officials of the Buildings & Factories department of C Ward of the BMC, agency officials said.

article-image

According to the officials, the probe was initiated after a complaint was received against two officials of the BMC from C Ward alleging corruption. Based on the complaint, the ACB team made inquires with the officials at Gol Masjid area in South Mumbai.

article-image

