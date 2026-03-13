Mumbai News: Aaditya Thackeray To Raise Mangrove Cutting For Coastal Road North In Assembly; Activists Meet Shiv Sena UBT Leader

Tree/mangroves cutting at Versova near Hibiscus society | Photo Credits: Activist Natasha Pereira

Mumbai, March 12: City environment activists are up in arms against the BMC's move to start mangrove cutting for the Coastal Road North project without acquiring the Stage II forest clearances.

Several activists held a meeting with Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday over the alleged violations, and the MLA will be raising the issue in the ongoing Assembly session.

Activists flag alleged violations in mangrove cutting

The activists came into action after The Free Press Journal reported on Wednesday that the BMC has begun cutting surface-level mangroves on a pilot basis at two locations, in coordination with the state forest department, which is undertaking a survey of the 103 hectares of marshy land from which more than 45,000 mangroves will be impacted for the Coastal Road North project (also known as the Versova–Bhayandar Link Road).

Several activists rushed to the spots, questioning the staff to display the permission documents. However, the staff on the ground failed to produce the required documents.

Activists warn of protests

Activist Gaurang Vora, who was one of the members who met Thackeray on Thursday, said, "It is blatant violation to start mangrove cutting when the BMC is still awaiting Stage II permission. What is the rush for? We will put full efforts to ensure the environmental hazard is prevented. If needed, we will come on the ground in a massive protest."

Legal notice issued to BMC

Notably, the BMC has yet to reply to the legal notice served by environment NGO Vanashakti last month over starting work for the Coastal Road North project without acquiring Stage II forest clearances.

Issue likely to be raised in Assembly

In the ongoing Assembly session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced during the budget presentation that the deadline set for the project is December 2028.

Also Watch:

Citizens plan protest against mangrove cutting

Meanwhile, city activists have organised a protest on Sunday, March 15 in Versova where the mangrove cutting has begun. A similar protest march was held last week at Turzon Point, Kandivali, where citizens from all age groups participated to stop the destruction of green cover.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/