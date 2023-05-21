Mumbai News: A week after arrest in similar case, BSP leader booked for extortion again

Representational Pic |

A week after his arrest in an extortion case, Bahujan Samaj Party's south Mumbai president has been booked again for another similar offense. Earlier, the FPJ had reported about Pravin Pawar's arrest for extorting a senior citizen. Currently, he is out on bail in that case.

Sandiwich stall owner accuses Pawar of demanding protection money

According to the Byculla police, a sandwich stall owner – Risu Singh, 35 – has alleged that Pawar consistently demanded ₹1 lakh protection money and monthly ₹30,000 for allowing him to do business. Upon refusal, the politician filed a complaint against Singh with the BMC, which slapped fines for running the stall without proper documents. Out of fear, Singh gave ₹25,000 to Pawar, said the complaint.

Pawar booked for extortion

A month later, the accused again started asking for money, after which the aggrieved wrote to Zone 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akbar Pathan. Subsequently, the senior cop ordered the Byculla police to register a case against Pawar. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 384 (extortion).