Mumbai news: BSP leader booked in extortion case; later released on bail

Mumbai: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) south Mumbai president Pravin Shivram Pawar was arrested and later released on bail by the Byculla police for demanding Rs2 lakh money from a senior citizen who had given his shop on rent to the former and his associate.

Complainant said he was threatened by Pawar

Mohammad Sharif Salmani, 69, in his complaint, said that he had given his shop on rent to Pawar and Manoj Hate, but they were not paying rent. Upon asking to vacate the shop, the complainant said, he was threatened that they will approach the BMC with the complaint that he has constructed an illegal structure inside the shop and will ensure demolition of the shop. The duo demanded Rs1.5 lakh protection and Rs50,000 each month.

Salmani told the police that he gave Rs15,000 and Rs10, 000 in two instalments.

Pawar was later granted bail

After his arrest, Pawar was produced in the court and his advocate Sunil Pandey argued that the police had served notice to Pawar on Friday under CrPC Act 41(A) and on Saturday when he reached the police station to file his reply, he was arrested. Pandey told the court that the CRPC Act 41(A) has been misused. He was later granted bail.