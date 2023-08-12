Mumbai News: 99-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery At Jaslok Hospital

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 99-year-old woman who suffered a fall in her village and was bedridden owing to severe back pain got a new lease on life at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre after a minimally invasive spine surgery.

Mayawati Tambe was brought to the hospital weighing only 26kg. Although frail, she was self-sufficient prior to the fall. After the accident, she had a fractured (crushed) vertebra in her spine, and even breathing was painful. She developed bacterial pneumonia (potentially fatal at this age) because of the spinal pain and was unable to even sit.

In the ICU, a transoesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) was performed to which she responded well.

Tambe Likely To Be The Oldest To Fight Serious Bacterial Infection

Doctors said Tambe is likely to be the oldest ICU patient who has battled a serious bacterial infection without the need for organ support. However, as she improved a mass in her lung was discovered. She underwent biopsy of the lung lesion, which turned out to be cancer. However, her spinal damage was treated with vertebroplasty in which the fracture space is repaired with medical grade cement.

Thanking doctors, Tambe said she was dependent on her sons and can now be back on her feet after treatment.

