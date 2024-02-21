Mumbai News: 8 Suburban Stations Of WR To Be Upgraded By December 2024; Check Pictures Of Planned Changes

Eight suburban stations, namely Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad, and Palghar, within the Suburban section of WR, are set to undergo upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The tender has already been awarded, and the project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

"In line with PM's vision to transform and develop railway stations as not only a means of service but as an asset, the Ministry of Railways has given immense importance to development of railway stations into world class terminals with modern amenities so that even a common railway passenger experiences a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable rail travel. Indian Railways have identified 1309 stations across the country for upgradation & modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS)," said an official of WR.

"On 26th February, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the Foundation Stone of 66 stations, spanning across six divisions of Western Railway. Being redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs. 4886 crores, 46 stations are spread across the state of Gujarat, while 11 are in Maharashtra and 9 in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"Out of 11 stations in Maharashtra, eight suburban stations namely, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad and Palghar stations will be upgraded at a cost of approx. Rs. 233 crore," said WR official, adding that tenders for all proposed work at these eight suburban stations have already been awarded.

Details of Suburban Stations

Marine Lines

Project Cost: Rs 28 crore

Scope of Work includes-

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF ( plat form) surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Adequate Parking Area

Charni Road

Project Cost: Rs 23 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

The project covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision of adequate parking Area

Grant Road

Project Cost: Rs 28 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc..

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision of adequate parking area

At Grant Road station, restoration of the Heritage Block of the station entry at East side will also be undertaken which includes stone cleaning, pointing, line plastering, dutchman repair and monier tile roof.

Lower Parel

Project Cost: Rs 30 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch.

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision of adequate parking area

Prabhadevi

Project Cost: Rs 21 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision adequate parking area

Jogeshwari

Project Cost: Rs 50 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area. 8) Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc..

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision of adequate parking area

Malad

Project Cost: Rs 35 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system

Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

Provision of adequate parking area

Non-Ticketing area to be explored for additional facilities.

Palghar

Project Cost: Rs18 crore

Scope of Work includes:

Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates

Improvement to approach road

Beautification of circulating area.

Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch

Improvement of PF surfacing

Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system 7) Improvement of Road & circulating area.

Structural repair & roof sheeting repair

Enhanced illumination

Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities

It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.

Provision of adequate parking area

