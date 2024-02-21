Mumbai News: 8 Suburban Stations Of WR To Be Upgraded By December 2024; Check Pictures Of Planned Changes

Eight suburban stations, namely Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad, and Palghar, within the Suburban section of WR, are set to undergo upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The tender has already been awarded, and the project is expected to be completed by December 2024.
"In line with PM's vision to transform and develop railway stations as not only a means of service but as an asset, the Ministry of Railways has given immense importance to development of railway stations into world class terminals with modern amenities so that even a common railway passenger experiences a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable rail travel. Indian Railways have identified 1309 stations across the country for upgradation & modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS)," said an official of WR.
"On 26th February, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the Foundation Stone of 66 stations, spanning across six divisions of Western Railway. Being redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs. 4886 crores, 46 stations are spread across the state of Gujarat, while 11 are in Maharashtra and 9 in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
"Out of 11 stations in Maharashtra, eight suburban stations namely, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad and Palghar stations will be upgraded at a cost of approx. Rs. 233 crore," said WR official, adding that tenders for all proposed work at these eight suburban stations have already been awarded.
Details of Suburban Stations
Marine Lines
Project Cost: Rs 28 crore
Scope of Work includes-
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF ( plat form) surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Adequate Parking Area
Charni Road
Project Cost: Rs 23 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
The project covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision of adequate parking Area
Grant Road
Project Cost: Rs 28 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc..
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision of adequate parking area
At Grant Road station, restoration of the Heritage Block of the station entry at East side will also be undertaken which includes stone cleaning, pointing, line plastering, dutchman repair and monier tile roof.
Lower Parel
Project Cost: Rs 30 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch.
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision of adequate parking area
Prabhadevi
Project Cost: Rs 21 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
The project also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision adequate parking area
Jogeshwari
Project Cost: Rs 50 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry/Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area. 8) Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc..
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision of adequate parking area
Malad
Project Cost: Rs 35 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries / fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system
Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
Provision of adequate parking area
Non-Ticketing area to be explored for additional facilities.
Palghar
Project Cost: Rs18 crore
Scope of Work includes:
Improvement of Façade, Service building, Entry / Exit gates
Improvement to approach road
Beautification of circulating area.
Improvement of boundaries/fencing including green patch
Improvement of PF surfacing
Improved Toilet Blocks & Drainage system 7) Improvement of Road & circulating area.
Structural repair & roof sheeting repair
Enhanced illumination
Upgradation of Divyangjan facilities
It also covers improvement in passenger amenities i.e. proper Booking Offices, Signages, potable Drinking water facilities, seating arrangements, etc.
Provision of adequate parking area
To check more pictures of the proposed up-gradation, click here.