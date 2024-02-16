Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Dadar

Representative image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Dadar. According to the police, the accused is unemployed and a neighbour of the victim. They live in the same area within the limits of Shivaji Park police. The incident happened on Wednesday when the accused allegedly took the girl outside, on the pretext of buying her sweets from a shop. While they were out, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, which the girl informed her parents on the same night.

On Thursday morning, the victim’s mother approached the police and registered a case against the man. “It’s a technical case, but we have registered a case and arrested the accused,” said senior police inspector, Sambhaji Murkute.

The accused has been slapped with charges of 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), among others of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was presented in court on Friday.