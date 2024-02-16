 Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Dadar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 60-Year-Old Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Dadar

Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Dadar

The incident happened on Wednesday when the accused allegedly took the girl outside, on the pretext of buying her sweets from a shop

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Dadar. According to the police, the accused is unemployed and a neighbour of the victim. They live in the same area within the limits of Shivaji Park police. The incident happened on Wednesday when the accused allegedly took the girl outside, on the pretext of buying her sweets from a shop. While they were out, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, which the girl informed her parents on the same night.

On Thursday morning, the victim’s mother approached the police and registered a case against the man. “It’s a technical case, but we have registered a case and arrested the accused,” said senior police inspector, Sambhaji Murkute.

Read Also
Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Threatening, Sexually Assaulting Ex-Congress Corporator Over 'Illegal' Water...
article-image

The accused has been slapped with charges of 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), among others of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was presented in court on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Oxygen Plant Fraud: EOW Files Chargesheet Against Contractor Romil Chheda

BMC Oxygen Plant Fraud: EOW Files Chargesheet Against Contractor Romil Chheda

Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Hoax Threat Call To Police Alleging Armed Terrorists In Dongri

Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Hoax Threat Call To Police Alleging Armed Terrorists In Dongri

Bombay High Court Upholds BPCL's Permission To Cut Trees For Pipeline Project, Rejects Activist's...

Bombay High Court Upholds BPCL's Permission To Cut Trees For Pipeline Project, Rejects Activist's...

'Mumbai-Pune Megapolis Will Be A Disaster For Western Ghats,' Say Scientists

'Mumbai-Pune Megapolis Will Be A Disaster For Western Ghats,' Say Scientists

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 43-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 43-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl