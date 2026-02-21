Mumbai News: 60 Senior Citizens From Vile Parle East Rotary Duped Of ₹33 Lakh Over Leisure Trip

Mumbai News: Vile Parle East Rotary Club’s 60 Elderly Members Duped On Leisure Trip Pretext | Image generated by Grok

Sixty senior citizens, who are members of a Rotary Club in Vile Parle East, claimed to have been duped of Rs33 lakh by a tour operator on the pretext of a trip to Assam and Meghalaya.

Complaint Filed with Police

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Shivshankar Agrawal, 61, a developer and resident of Vile Parle East, who is a club member. Every year, the club organises leisure trips, with Agrawal being a regular participant.

Previous Trip Success

In March 2025, the members planned a trip to Georgia and contacted one of their acquaintances, who introduced them to the accused, Rahul Jain. He successfully organised the Georgia trip for 55 members and buoyed by the experience, they again contacted Jain to organise a tour to Assam and Meghalaya.

Payment and Cancellation Issues

In July 2025, the members met Jain at a hotel in Santacruz East to finalise arrangements. The tour package was fixed at Rs75,000 per person and the money was to be paid in three installments. The trip was scheduled from November 9 to November 16, 2025 and the first installment was paid on July 22, 2025, followed by the second on September 20, 2025. The members alleged that they paid money directly to Jain’s account.

Trip Postponed, Refund Denied

They further said that in October 2025, he informed them that the trip would either be postponed or cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the North East. The members said they decided to cancel the tour and requested a refund.

Accused Becomes Unreachable

A month later, Jain issued cheques to the members, asking not to deposit them for a few days. However, since December 19, his phone has been switched off, said the members, adding that even the cheques were dishonoured.

