Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Time Today For February 20 In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Major Cities In India

The holiest month for the Muslims, Ramadan 2026 began on Thursday (Feb 19). Muslims observe fast during the entire month of Ramadan from Dawn or Sunrise (Sehri) to Sunset (Iftar). The timings for the Sehri and Iftar slightly differ in the major cities of the country. Muslims have to keep track of these timings to observe fast throughout Ramadan.

Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours of the morning and break the fast by eating Iftar meal in the evening. The exact time for Sehri and Iftar vary across the different cities in the country.

This holy month is a time of deep devotion, where believers abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, cultivating faith, patience and self-discipline.

In addition to fasting, Muslims engage in daily prayers (Namaz), charitable giving and acts of kindness to strengthen their spiritual bond. Since sunrise and sunset times differ by location, a Ramadan timetable helps ensure accurate fasting and prayer schedules.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for Friday (February 20) in the major Indian cities during the month of Ramadan 2026:

Delhi

Sehri: 5:36 AM

Iftar: 6:15 PM

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:51 AM

Iftar: 6:40 PM

Bengaluru

Sehri: 5:29 AM

Iftar: 7:27 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 5:18 AM.

Iftar: 6:16 PM.

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:50 AM.

Iftar: 5:36 PM.

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:27 AM.

Iftar: 6:20 PM.

What Is Sehri & Iftar?

Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours of the morning. It is eaten before dawn during Ramadan. They break the fast by eating Iftar meal in the evening.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centers for precise timings in your area.