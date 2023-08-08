Mumbai News: 551 Buses Remain Off Road As BEST Strike Continues On Day 7 |

Mumbai: BEST workers hired by private operators continue their strike for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday. Today, the city faced transportation turmoil as a result of the strike. Until 9 am, a staggering count of 551 buses remained off the roads, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting daily routines. The labour action was initiated by employees of the private bus supply contractor on August 2, causing an 82% reduction in bus services during the crucial morning hours.

Alternative Measures Deployed By BEST

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the strike, the city's transport authorities employed contingency plans. On this day, a fleet of 645 wet lease buses operated under the public transport body, staffed by dedicated drivers, striving to maintain some semblance of regular service.

The public transport body's commitment to passenger convenience led to the deployment of 210 MSRTC buses along the BEST bus routes, aiming to alleviate the travel predicament.

Authorities Respond Firmly to Strike

In response to the labour unrest, the concerned authorities have taken decisive measures. The bus supplier business organisation is being held accountable in accordance with the stipulations of the contract.

They have been directed to promptly engage in discussions with their workers to reach a resolution and bring an end to the strike. The state government also weighed in, urging the bus contractors to expedite the process of reinstating normal bus operations.

