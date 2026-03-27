Mumbai News: 55-Year-Old Priest Killed On Spot After Accident With BEST Bus On SCLR; VIDEO

Mumbai News: 55-Year-Old Priest Killed On Spot After Accident With BEST Bus Accident On SCLR; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A 55-year-old priest lost his life in a tragic road accident involving a BEST bus on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) in Kurla, Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Trivikram Shripad Acharya, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Kurla West.

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According to police, the incident occurred around 12:30 pm when an electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) allegedly rammed into his scooter. Following the collision, Acharya fell onto the road, after which the rear wheels of the bus reportedly ran over him, leading to his death on the spot.

Driver In Custody, Booked For Causing Death By Negligence

The Kurla Police have taken the bus driver, Kamlesh Kumar Baranlal (42), into custody and booked him for causing death by negligence, as reported by The Times of India. Officials confirmed that prima facie there is no evidence of drunk driving, though the driver underwent a medical examination as part of standard procedure. A formal case is being registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

BEST Driver Loses Control, Bus Climbs Divider Near Kamala Mills

In a separate incident earlier the same day, a major accident was narrowly averted in Prabhadevi when another BEST bus lost control and mounted a road divider while trying to avoid a collision.

The incident took place around 7:49 am near the Bombay Dyeing bus stop. The bus, operating on route number 167, was travelling from P.K. Kurne Chowk towards Prabhadevi railway station when a car coming from the opposite direction suddenly took a U-turn. In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver applied emergency brakes, causing the vehicle to veer off and climb onto the divider, where it got stuck.

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Passengers on board experienced moments of panic due to the sudden jolt, but no injuries were reported among commuters or pedestrians. Authorities later managed to bring the situation under control and clear the obstruction.

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