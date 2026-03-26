Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus Climbs Divider Near Kamala Mills In Lower Parel; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus mounted a road divider in Lower Parel, Mumbai, on Thursday morning, causing traffic disruption in one of the city’s busiest commercial zones. The incident occurred near the bustling Kamala Mills Compound during peak hours.

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Viral Video Shows Bus Climbed On Divider

A video circulating on social media shows the air-conditioned BEST bus stranded atop the divider, drawing attention from commuters and passersby. The unexpected mishap led to congestion and chaos on the surrounding roads. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported and officials confirmed that a major tragedy was narrowly averted.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident, though preliminary indications suggest a possible loss of control by the driver. Traffic police and BEST personnel quickly reached the spot to manage the situation and clear the obstruction.

BEST Seeks Toll Waiver For Buses Crossing City Limits

Meanwhile, the incident comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking is grappling with financial challenges. According to a Mid-day report, BEST Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao has written to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting a waiver on toll charges for buses operating across Mumbai’s entry points.

According to officials, BEST currently operates daily services on around 40 routes connecting Mumbai with Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar, deploying approximately 382 buses. The undertaking argues that toll charges are adding to its financial burden at a time when it is already functioning under a no-profit-no-loss model and running in deficit.

Officials pointed out that toll fees have been waived for private cars in the past, raising questions about why public transport buses continue to be charged. A waiver, they argue, could help reduce operational costs, potentially leading to cheaper fares and increased ridership.

Historically, BEST had incorporated a nominal toll charge within ticket fares. However, after fare concessions introduced in 2019 reduced ticket prices, toll costs were absorbed. With those concessions withdrawn in 2025, toll-related expenses have resurfaced, further straining the undertaking’s finances. As discussions continue, the focus remains on balancing affordability for commuters with the sustainability of Mumbai’s crucial public transport network.

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