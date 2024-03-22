Mumbai News: 5% Rise In Outstation TB Patients, Reveals BMC Data

Representational Image

Mumbai: Between 2022 and 2023, there has been a 5% rise in the number of outstation tuberculosis patients seeking treatment in Mumbai, said the BMC data. Notably, the TB cure rate slipped to 82% in 2023 from 84% recorded in 2022. However, the civic health department claimed it has taken several measures to control the TB cases and increase the cure rate.

As per the data, 13,369 patients registered last year were from outside Mumbai compared to 10,463 cases recorded in 2022. On the positive side, the BMC has witnessed a 3.3% drop in new notified cases by recording 63,575 cases in 2023 compared to 65,757 patients in 2022. “The reduction in the number of patients has been possible due to the continuous special initiative undertaken for tuberculosis control. Also, cases are notified from private hospitals, which helped us to diagnose them at an early stage,” said an official.

Underlining that the BMC is striving to curb TB's prevalence through public awareness campaigns, Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said, “Currently, 50,026 cases are in Mumbai compared to 55,284 cases in 2022; which is a good sign. Advanced AI technology is being used for the BCG vaccination of high-risk patients, patient feeding and patient tracking.”

To tackle the serious ailment, Mumbai has state-of-the-art testing facilities with 42 CBnaat machines, 10 Truenat machines, three culture and DST labs. Also drug resistance treatment facilities are available free of cost to patients at 25 public sector and six private centres. Meanwhile, the BMC is also holding a large-scale BCG vaccination drive in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.