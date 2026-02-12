Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla

5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla | representative pic

Mumbai: Five People Were Injured After A Lift Collapsed After Falling From The Fourth Floor Of The Ground Plus 18 Storey Residential High-rise In Byculla. The Lift Collapsed Due To A To A Cable Failure/breakage, The Disaster Management Cell Report Said.

Out Of Five Injured, Three Are Taken To Jj Hospital, One Is Taken To Jaslok Hospital And One Is Taken To Balaji Hospital. The

The Mishap Took Place At The Jay Krupa Tower, Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, Byculla. The Incident Was Reported To Cp Control Room At 10.02 Pm.

At The Time Of Going To The Press, The Condition Of The Victims Was Awaited.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, Staff From Best, Ambulance Services, Police And Bmc Ward Staff Is Present On The Site.

Victims Condition.

Jj Hospital:

1. Kalpita Pawar-f/38 Yrs,

2. Yash Balvikar-m/24yrs,

3. Usha Gupta-f/56yrs

Treatment On Opd Basis, Condition Stable, By Dr Arpan ( Cmo)

Balaji Hospital :

1. Jamuna Prasad Shivhare- F/50yrs, Admitted, Condition Stable By Dr Ameer (Rmo).

Jaslok Hospital :

1. Shipla More-f/54yrs, Treatment On Opd Basis, Condition Stable By Dr. Chavari ( Amo)

