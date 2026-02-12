 Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla

Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla

Five people were injured after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the 18-storey Jay Krupa Tower in Byculla, Mumbai, due to a cable failure, the Disaster Management Cell reported. Three victims were taken to JJ Hospital, one to Jaslok, and one to Balaji Hospital. Fire Brigade, BMC staff, BEST, police, and ambulance teams rushed to the site.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla | representative pic

Mumbai: Five People Were Injured After A Lift Collapsed After Falling From The Fourth Floor Of The Ground Plus 18 Storey Residential High-rise In Byculla. The Lift Collapsed Due To A To A Cable Failure/breakage, The Disaster Management Cell Report Said.

Out Of Five Injured, Three Are Taken To Jj Hospital, One Is Taken To Jaslok Hospital And One Is Taken To Balaji Hospital. The

The Mishap Took Place At The Jay Krupa Tower, Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, Byculla. The Incident Was Reported To Cp Control Room At 10.02 Pm.

At The Time Of Going To The Press, The Condition Of The Victims Was Awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Tilaknagar Police Book Special School Teacher For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child With Intellectual Disability
Tilaknagar Police Book Special School Teacher For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child With Intellectual Disability
Chinese Consulate In Mumbai Hosts Grand Spring Festival Reception, Celebrates Year Of The Horse & 75 Years Of India-China Ties
Chinese Consulate In Mumbai Hosts Grand Spring Festival Reception, Celebrates Year Of The Horse & 75 Years Of India-China Ties
AM Naik, Notre Dame Advance In U-14 Playoffs; Campion & Bombay Scottish Reach U-10 Division 1 Final; Big Wins Mark U-10 Division 3 Action In Dream Sports MSSA Football
AM Naik, Notre Dame Advance In U-14 Playoffs; Campion & Bombay Scottish Reach U-10 Division 1 Final; Big Wins Mark U-10 Division 3 Action In Dream Sports MSSA Football
Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla
Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla

Mumbai Fire Brigade, Staff From Best, Ambulance Services, Police And Bmc Ward Staff Is Present On The Site.

Victims Condition.

Jj Hospital:

1. Kalpita Pawar-f/38 Yrs,

2. Yash Balvikar-m/24yrs,

3. Usha Gupta-f/56yrs

Treatment On Opd Basis, Condition Stable, By Dr Arpan ( Cmo)

Read Also
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
article-image

Also Watch:

Balaji Hospital :

1. Jamuna Prasad Shivhare- F/50yrs, Admitted, Condition Stable By Dr Ameer (Rmo).

Jaslok Hospital :

1. Shipla More-f/54yrs, Treatment On Opd Basis, Condition Stable By Dr. Chavari ( Amo)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tilaknagar Police Book Special School Teacher For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child With Intellectual...
Tilaknagar Police Book Special School Teacher For Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child With Intellectual...
Chinese Consulate In Mumbai Hosts Grand Spring Festival Reception, Celebrates Year Of The Horse & 75...
Chinese Consulate In Mumbai Hosts Grand Spring Festival Reception, Celebrates Year Of The Horse & 75...
Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla
Mumbai News: 5 Injured As Lift Plunges From Fourth Floor Of 18-Storey Tower In Byculla
Borivali Businessman Files Complaint Alleging Illegal Occupation Of Family Bungalow, Disposal Of...
Borivali Businessman Files Complaint Alleging Illegal Occupation Of Family Bungalow, Disposal Of...
MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders
MSRTC Bus Travel Enters Digital Era; NCMC Smart Card Made Mandatory For Concession Holders