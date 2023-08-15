Mumbai News: 5 Firemen Receive President's Fire Service Medals; Check Names Here |

Mumbai: Five officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB ) have been chosen for the President's Fire Service medals this year. The 'Fire service and citizens security and home guard directorate' which comes under the Central Home Department has announced the award on the eve of Independence Day.

Names Of Officials Awarded With President's Fire Service medal

The medals will be awarded to Chief fire Brigade officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, deputy chief Deepak Kaldeep Ghosh, sub-officer Sunil Anandrao Gaikwad, chief fireman Parag Shivram Dalvi and fireman Tatu Pandurang. BMC chief Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide congratulated them and gave good wishes for the future.

Details On Officials

According to BMC, these five personnel of the MFB are among the eight fire brigade personnel chosen for the medals. Ambulgekar and Ghosh have been working in the department for the last 30 years. Both of them were felicitated in the past with the Presidential bravery awards and BMC's incredible bravery awards. Ghosh has secured a PhD in 'Fire Engineering' from a university in England. Ghosh has also received the award of ironman in the past. He has also won seven awards in world fire game competition at international level.

Sub officer Sunil Gaikwad has been working in MFB for 32 years. He was also felicitated twice for excellence in fire service at BMC level. Leading fireman Dalvi has completed 31 years of service in Mumbai Fire Brigade. He has also been felicitated with different awards in the past. Fireman Parab has also completed 32 years of his service in the department and he was also felicitated in BMC level with different awards.

