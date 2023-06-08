Mumbai News: 5 Days, 102 Desilting Grievances | representational image/ FPJ

Mumbai: Even though the BMC claims to have completed the desilting of drains before the deadline of May 31, the civic helpline number has received more than 100 complaints in just five days. As most complaints were related to garbage floating in nullahs, the BMC is planning to appoint a separate agency to remove such refuse from major drains throughout the year, said a civic official.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a helpline number 9324500600 was introduced on June 1. “We have received 102 complaints from June 1 to 5. Till now, 89 complaints have been resolved, while the rest will be addressed shortly. The helpline number will remain active till June 15,” said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday.

Municipal bye-laws on throwing garbage in nullahs

Many times, locals throw garbage in the nullahs, but it gives the impression that the drain has not been desilted properly. The solid waste management department should take preventive measures to stop people from dumping waste into drains, said a senior civic official.

As per the municipal bye-laws, the act of throwing garbage in nullahs attracts a fine of Rs200, but still the problem persists. “We have plans to deploy marshals around drains,” said a civic official.