Mumbai News: 49-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹9.38 Lakh In 'YouTube Likes' Fraud

Mumbai: A 49-year-old woman from Mahim has lost ₹9.38 lakh to cyber fraudsters in YouTube likes fraud. A case of cheating has been registered by the Mahim police and further investigation is underway.

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Jyoti Shirodkar, whose husband owns a private company and the complainant’s phone number is also linked to her husband’s account.

The woman, while watching YouTube videos on her mobile, encountered a video clip offering money for liking videos. Subsequently, upon liking the video, she was added to an Instagram group. In this group, she received an ID and was persistently urged to deposit money into that ID. Initially, the complainant woman was given some money for liking the video, leading to the development of trust. As a result, she made a total payment of ₹9.38 lakh in nine transactions.

When the woman began demanding her money, the accused evaded all possible means of communication. Realising she had been defrauded, she approached the police, and subsequently, an FIR was lodged.