Mumbai News: 47-Year-Old Woman Struck & Killed By Bus In Dahisar

Mumbai: A 47-year-old woman died in an accident in Dahisar. She was hit by a bus at a corner while walking on the service road along the Western Express Highway. The police rushed her to Dr. Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where a doctor examined her and declared her dead.

According to the FIR, Chetana Darji (47), a resident of Rawalpada in Dahisar East, was walking on the service road of Western Express Highway on the evening of August 30th. A bus was traveling rapidly along the highway and turned left towards the service road near the Gokul Anand Hotel. The bus struck the woman, causing her to be trapped under the left rear wheel. The police promptly rushed her to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where she was examined and pronounced dead.

A case has been filed against Prasad Mestry (42), the bus driver, under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the IPC Act, as well as section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.