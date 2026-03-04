Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Vikroli Teacher Seriously Injured After Traffic CCTV Pole Falls During BEST Van Reversal Near Sion Station

A traffic department CCTV pole collapses near Sion railway station, leaving a 45-year-old school teacher seriously injured during the busy afternoon hours | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 4: A 45-year-old teacher from Vikroli, Nisha Suhas Sawant, sustained serious head injuries after a CCTV pole of the Mumbai Police Traffic Department collapsed on her on March 2.

The incident occurred near Sion railway station while she was walking to her school, Sadhana Vidyalaya on Swami Vallabhadas Road, Sion West.

Incident occurred during school dismissal hours

According to the FIR, Sawant was crossing Sion Station Road near Our Lady School at around 1:00 pm during school dismissal time, when the streets were crowded with children, parents, and commuters.

A BEST lift van, parked near the divider, was being reversed when a wire got entangled with the pole, causing it to topple onto Sawant’s head.

Victim rushed to hospital

She was immediately assisted by on-site police personnel and taken to Sion Hospital, where doctors treated her head injury with stitches. Later, her husband, Suhas Sawant, admitted her to Sapna Health Care Centre, Ghatkopar West, where she is currently receiving ICU treatment.

Driver booked for negligence

Investigations revealed that the lift van, assigned to the Street Lighting Department at Thakre Udyan Bus Terminus, Shivdi, was being driven by Arun Bapusaheb Mane.

The Sion police have registered a case against Mane under relevant provisions of the BNS Act for negligence while reversing the vehicle in a crowded area. Further investigation is underway.

