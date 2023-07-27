Mumbai News: 4-Feet-Long Indian Rock Python Rescued from 13-Storey Tower Terrace in Ghatkopar

Indian Rock Python | Representaive Image/ roundglasssustain.com

A four-foot-long Indian rock python was discovered on the terrace of a 13-storey tower in Ghatkopar suburb of Mumbai. The reptile's unexpected presence on such a high-rise structure puzzled onlookers, prompting animal lovers to take swift action. The Indian rock python was spotted on the terrace of the Vraj Paradise building on LBS Road, Ghatkopar (west), amid ongoing construction work that had left the terrace covered in wet cement.

Worried for the python's safety, local animal activist Soorraj Saha, employed at an IT firm in Mumbai, immediately informed the state forest department to initiate a rescue operation, stated a report in Times of India.

Safe Retrieval by the Forest Department

The state forest department promptly responded to the call for help. Under the guidance of Mumbai range forest officer, Rakesh Bhoir, a team arrived at the tower's terrace to safely retrieve the Indian rock python. As a protected wildlife species, it was crucial to handle the rescue with care and expertise.

Fortunately, the python was unharmed during the rescue process, thanks to the wildlife awareness prevailing among local residents. Soorraj Saha praised the community for their understanding that harming or killing snakes is illegal and ethically wrong.

Wildlife experts shed light on the python's unusual presence on the tower terrace. Heavy rains had likely flooded the reptile's natural habitat, compelling it to seek higher ground for safety, another report stated. Indian rock pythons are known for their adept climbing abilities in forests, easily scaling trees and navigating rock surfaces.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)